Reconciliation with royal family? Prince Harry says 'ball is in their court'

Prince Harry asserted that the "door is always open" to his family for reconciliation but "the ball is in their court", in a latest interview.

“But you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” Prince Harry said adding, "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

The Duke of Sussex was also asked whether he thinks he has lost privacy owing to the release of the Netflix docuseries to which he replied, "That would be the accusation... from the people that don't understand, or don't want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press."

But the most pertinent question he was asked was whether he believes in the monarchy. Prince Harry quickly responded “yes" but did not say what part he would play in the British monarchy in the future.

The interview comes following the leaking of an extract of Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoire ‘Spare’. The Guardian newspaper reported quoting the book that Prince Harry claimed that he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William over marriage to Meghan Markle.

"I landed on the dog's bowl... the pieces cutting into me", Prince Harry wrote alleging that the incident took place at Nottingham Cottage in 2019. Prince Harry said that Prince William called Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Prince Harry reportedly wrote in the book.

