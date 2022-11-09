Strange much? Prince Harry wanted to live in Africa but Meghan Markle…

Prince Harry wanted to bring his children up in Africa, his friend, the celebrated primatologist Dame Jane Goodall revealed. Prince Harry wanted the couple to live in Africa where he has spent some of the happiest times in his life, a report in the Daily Mail claimed citing Jane Goodall.

"He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children,’ she said. In 2019, Prince Harry’s advisers were also said to be working on a ‘bespoke’ role for the couple, probably in Africa, that would combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work, the report said.

Prince Harry has a deep love of the continent and has visited it many times and Meghan Markle also felt an affinity to Africa.

Talking of saving the planet for future generations, Prince Harry had said: ‘I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try to ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.’

This comes at a time when Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year. Its title has already started a major controversy with a royal expert saying that Prince Harry’s choice of the word ‘Spare’ should be replaced with “victim.” Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that through the use of the word ‘Spare’ Prince Harry is playing into a “victimhood” narrative and calling his book “victim” would be “a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

