Copies of Prince Harry's memoir smeared with blood to go on sale. Here's why

Copies of Prince Harry's memoir smeared with the blood of Afghan people are set to go on sale, Sky News reported quoting artist Andrei Molodkin who said that he has covered 25 copies of the tell-all with human blood. The copies will be put on display at a shop in Windsor marking protest over the Duke of Sussex's remarks about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Copies of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' are displayed.(Reuters)

The artist had earlier projected a sculpture filled with blood on to St Paul's Cathedral in London. He said that the blood donated for that artwork has now been used to create "alternative Spare" books for $10,000 (£8,000) each. The money raised will be donated to Afghan charities, the artist said.

Andrei Molodkin said, "Prince Harry boasts of killing Taliban like they're baddies in a video game, 'otherising' human life then cashing in on the sorry tale to sell books about his drug binging, sexual exploits and killing conquests."

Prince Harry faced criticism for sharing in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan. He wrote it "wasn't a number that gave me any satisfaction... but neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed".

“While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn't think of those 25 as people. You can't kill people if you think of them as people. You can't really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods,” Prince Harry wrote.

