Prince Harry seeks libel win without trail against publisher: The case explained

Prince Harry will seek to win a libel claim that he made against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer informed as per news agency Reuters. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have both criticised the tabloid press for reporting about them and their children.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Prince Harry filed a case against Associated Newspapers over an article in its Mail on Sunday newspaper which had alleged that he tried to keep details of his legal fight with UK government secret over his security arrangements.

Read more: Should Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation? Oprah Winfrey says…

In July, the London High Court ruled that the Mail report was defamatory after which Prince Harry took the case forward. The article claimed that Prince Harry had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight in order to keep his police protection. When he and his wife stepped down from royal duties in 2020, his police protection was withdrawn.

The Duke of Sussex' lawyers said that they would ask the judge at the hearing to give a summary judgment - a ruling in Prince Harry's favour without trial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Diana's brother blasts Trump's 'she kissed my a**' comment

In his controversial memoir "Spare", Prince Harry criticised the press and accused other royal family members to be complicit in stories writeen against him. Prince Harry also said that in an interview that he hopes that legal action against media will help in reforming it adding that King Charles had described this as "probably a suicide mission".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON