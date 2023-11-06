Prince Harry to skip King Charles' 75th birthday despite being invited

King Charles III is set to celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry has been invited to the ceremony but the Duke of Sussex won't be attending it. On Tuesday, a celebration will take place at Clarence House in London. Prince Harry, King Charles III(File Photos)

The report also highlights that there is very little communication between King Charles and Harry. The dramatic change in the ties between King Charles and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle is evident by the fact that the couple had chosen to delay their honeymoon to attend his 70th birthday.

According to a report by GBnews, the birthday invitation was an attempt by King Charles to mend ties with his son, Harry. In an interaction with The Sunday Times, a royal insider highlighted why the King chose to invite Harry despite differences between them.

“When he gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet. But he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one," said the insider.

“There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon. There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews," said the source.

"But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is,” explained the royal insider.

Strain in relation between the British Royal Family and Harry-Meghan

Notably, There has been a strain in relation between the British Royal Family and Harry-Meghan since the couple left their royal duties and moved to California in the United States.

In an interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, Harry-Meghan revealed that during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy, an unnamed member of the Royal Family was worried about the skin colour of their then-unborn son Archie.

In January this year, Harry made sensational revelations including about the British Royal Family in his memoir Spare. Earlier this year, during the coronation of King Charles, Harry's wife Meghan had not attended the ceremony.