close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / ‘Free AR-15 & turkey’: Florida roofing company advertises in Thanksgiving sale

‘Free AR-15 & turkey’: Florida roofing company advertises in Thanksgiving sale

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 03, 2023 05:29 PM IST

The company's announcement has shocked many in the US as the country has faced several gun violence incidents in the past, leaving hundreds dead.

A roofing company in Southwest Florida is offering customers a free turkey and AR-15 with their purchase, according to CBS News affiliate WINK. The company's special offer is for the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Representational Picture(AP)
Representational Picture(AP)

“Everybody needs an AR-15. Every homeowner needs to have an AR-15 to protect their family, and everybody thinks it stands for assault rifle. It doesn't. It's [an] Armalite rifle, so I know we're gonna get some kickback.' said Jason Polly, president of the company Roof E-Z. further,' We'd like to promote gun safety for your entire family.” he added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The company's advertisement for its offer reads, "NOVEMBER SALE: Free AR-15 & turkey with the purchase of a brand new roof!"

The company's announcement has shocked many in the United States as the country has faced several gun violence incidents in the past, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Just recently, the Maine shooting incident claimed 18 lives and the shooter used an AR-15 gun to kill the victims. The company is receiving flak for promoting gun culture at a time when the civil society has been pushing for gun control laws and resolutions to prevent gun violence incidents.

ALSO READ| ‘If Donald Trump does not…’: Caitlyn Jenner's video of support for ex-US President in 2024 elections goes viral

Patti Brigham, president of Gun Violence Florida, spoke to WINK and highlighted that the company was ‘adding to a culture of gun violence.’

"Why would a business want to give away AR-15s? To those getting a new roof? What is the purpose of that? It is a destructive thing to do. That business is just adding to a culture of gun violence. The AR-15 is the choice of mass shooters," Brigham told WINK.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out