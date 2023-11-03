‘Free AR-15 & turkey’: Florida roofing company advertises in Thanksgiving sale

A roofing company in Southwest Florida is offering customers a free turkey and AR-15 with their purchase, according to CBS News affiliate WINK. The company's special offer is for the occasion of Thanksgiving. Representational Picture(AP)

“Everybody needs an AR-15. Every homeowner needs to have an AR-15 to protect their family, and everybody thinks it stands for assault rifle. It doesn't. It's [an] Armalite rifle, so I know we're gonna get some kickback.' said Jason Polly, president of the company Roof E-Z. further,' We'd like to promote gun safety for your entire family.” he added.

The company's advertisement for its offer reads, "NOVEMBER SALE: Free AR-15 & turkey with the purchase of a brand new roof!"

The company's announcement has shocked many in the United States as the country has faced several gun violence incidents in the past, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Just recently, the Maine shooting incident claimed 18 lives and the shooter used an AR-15 gun to kill the victims. The company is receiving flak for promoting gun culture at a time when the civil society has been pushing for gun control laws and resolutions to prevent gun violence incidents.

Patti Brigham, president of Gun Violence Florida, spoke to WINK and highlighted that the company was ‘adding to a culture of gun violence.’

"Why would a business want to give away AR-15s? To those getting a new roof? What is the purpose of that? It is a destructive thing to do. That business is just adding to a culture of gun violence. The AR-15 is the choice of mass shooters," Brigham told WINK.

