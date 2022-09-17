Prince Harry to stand vigil at Queen's coffin in military uniform, first since stepping down from royal duties

Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry in their military uniforms, will stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening, a Kensington Palace spokesman said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harry, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, has not been permitted to wear military uniform at events so far as he lost his honorary military titles when he stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London until Monday to allow members of the public to pay their respects to the late monarch.

"The Prince of Wales will stand at the Head, the Duke of Sussex at the Foot," the spokesman said, using William and Harry's royal titles. "At the King's request, they will both be in uniform."

Both William, the heir to the British throne, and Harry have served several years in the armed forces.

Also Read | Details of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral announced. It has her personal additions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other grandchildren will be in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations. According to the palace, Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and Prince Harry at the foot during the 15-minute vigil.

Their spouses will not attend the vigil, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, King Charles III travelled to Wales for his first official visit as monarch on the final part of his Operation Spring Tide UK-wide mourning tour. He and the Queen Consort, Camilla, attended a prayer and reflection service for the Queen at the city's Llandaff Cathedral on Friday.

As part of the royal couple's final visit to the UK's four nations, they also attended an event at the devolved Welsh government Senedd, or Parliament, in Cardiff Bay and greeted members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON