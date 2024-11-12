Prince Harry is “unlikely” to make any future appearances at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London, according to a royal expert. This ceremony, held annually to honor those who served in the armed forces, saw senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III, attend in full military regalia while Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were absent. Since relocating to the U.S., Prince Harry surrendered military titles but continues to express gratitude and respect for veterans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP)

The Sussexes have largely stepped away from their royal duties since they relocated to the United States in 2020 and gave up his honorary military titles and his right to wear his military uniform at formal events.

“I quite honestly think that it's probably unlikely that we will see him at the Cenotaph again. On the other hand, the Sussexes are unpredictable, and so is life, so who knows?” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

“Of course, this is tremendously unfortunate, and when they stepped down the senior working royals, that was their decision to go to California, and that means that he can't wear a uniform, and it means he has no military patronages.”

“Clearly, it is upsetting, and I think he will unquestionably miss it. The main commemoration is obviously tremendously moving, and he will clearly in a sense wish he were part of it,” he added.

Harry pays tribute to ‘fellow veterans’

Harry served in the British Army for a decade, undertaking two tours in Afghanistan and later founding the Invictus Games in 2014, an international sporting event for wounded and recovering service members. “I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made — both in times of conflict and peace,” he wrote in his statement, which was shared with People magazine.

“You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.”

“At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities,” he wrote.

The Duke closed his statement with a message 3xpressing, “To all those who have served — past and present — I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you.”