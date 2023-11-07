Prince Harry's spokesperson reveals ‘there has been no contact regarding an invitation’ of King Charles' 75th birthday

A spokesperson for Prince Harry has denied a report that he was not invited to his father’s 75th birthday party next week.

Prince Harry's relationship with his family remains strained since publishing his memoir earlier this year.(AP)

The Sunday Times claimed that King Charles, who will celebrate his birthday at Clarence House, did not extend an invitation to his younger son, who moved to California in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quoted to PEOPLE, “In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.” The Messenger was the first to report the statement.

The relationship between Prince Harry, 39, and his family has been strained since he published his memoir, 'Spare,' earlier this year. However, the Duke of Sussex flew to the U.K. in May to attend his father’s coronation without Meghan, who stayed in California to celebrate their son’s birthday, which coincided with the royal event.

Prince Harry left the U.K. shortly after the coronation at Westminster Abbey, without having a “sit-down” with his father or brother, Prince William, to resolve their issues.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” a close friend of Harry and Meghan told PEOPLE before the coronation.

The close friend also said that Harry’s solo trip to the coronation was motivated by his loyalty to his father, rather than the institution.

“This is about a son showing up for his father rather than the optics of the institution,” the close friend said.

Colleen Harris, a former press secretary to the King and his sons stated, “I am delighted that Prince Harry was there. He would have personally regretted it if he wasn’t there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted.”

This was not the only time that Prince Harry visited the U.K. without seeing his father or brother.

In September, the Duke of Sussex attended the WellChild Awards in London, and also paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her grave in Windsor Castle on the first anniversary of her passing.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the anniversary in Scotland, while Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion in Wales.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a night out in Las Vegas over the weekend, where they watched the final show of Katy Perry’s Play residency.