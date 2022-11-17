Queen Elizabeth II's husband wanted to sue ‘The Crown’ after seeing…

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip was reportedly "upset" after ‘The Crown’ portrayed an inaccurate storyline surrounding the tragic death of his elder sister, Princess Cecilie in 1937. Prince Philip had then sought legal advice, royal editor Rupert Bell said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince William is 'holding grudge' against Harry, Meghan Markle even though…

“A fascinating story that Prince Philip wanted to sue The Crown way back, I think, series two or three wasn't it, when the depictions of his sister's death in a plane crash [was shown] and a member of the family apparently blaming him,” Rupert Bell said.

“[Saying] she was only on the plane because of you, and he actually contacted lawyers and was going to sue. This was back in 1937, when Prince Philip's sister died in a plane crash flying over to London but the crash happened in Belgium in 1937,” Rupert Bell added.

Read more: Prince William was 'torn' about how to propose to Kate Middleton because…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, The Crown's depiction of it was that she was flying over because he'd been a naughty boy at Gordonstoun and couldn't fly back to the family for half-term. Prince Philip said [that] this was not the case at the time, and [that] he was close to his sister and they were flying over to see him,” Rupert Bell added.

“That's what upset him at the time,” Rupert Bell asserted.

Read more: Prince Harry 'deeply offended' as father King Charles wants to…

The royal expert also said that the "facts became a dramatised version of events", adding, that "clearly from a story point of view, [this] made a good element to the story."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON