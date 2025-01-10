Prince William gives Royal Family a last warning as he aims ‘wasteful spending’

Prince William, the very next to ascend the throne, is focusing on reducing “wasteful spending” within the institution to make the Royal Family more sustainable. William, Prince of Wales, attends the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

“He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away. He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals,” an insider close to Prince of Wales told InTouch Weekly.

“He’s all about the environment, so he’s pushing hard to be front and centre in that respect and has put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible.”

ALSO READ| Prince William ‘seizing’ more power from King Charles, becomes ‘more influential’ than ever

“Private flights and that sort of thing are being frowned on. The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm,” he added.

Prince William has been actively championing environmental causes for years

Among his initiatives is the Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020, which aims to tackle critical issues such as the climate crisis, deforestation, and ocean pollution. William reaffirmed his commitment at the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, calling on global citizens to join the “movement for change.”

When addressing young environmentalists, the Prince previously encouraged them to “think big and dream bigger” in their efforts to combat climate change and protect the planet.

“I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal, if you like, that’s maybe a better way of saying it,” William stated during his South Africa visit.

ALSO READ| Harry and William's relationship was ‘not what we thought,’ royal expert busts ‘myth’

“It’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people. And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do.”