Prince William, Kate Middleton booed during 1st US visit in 8 years. Here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton faced protests during their US visit, it was reported. During their visit to Boston, protesters heckled the royal couple saying that they had "not been elected." The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts and when they arrived, demonstrators brandished posters that read "not elected and not Scottish" and “f*** the monarchy”, The Mirror reported.

The protests followed after a new racism controversy in Buckingham Palace following Prince William's godmother's departure from the royal household for asking a Black British woman where she was "truly" from.

This marks Prince William and wife Kate first trip to America in eight years which has already been overshadowed by scenes of NBA fans booing the couple and chanting "USA, USA" as they sat courtside at a Celtics vs Miami Heat game in Boston. When a stadium announcer introduced them on the big screen after they stood for the national anthem, the couple were met with a few boos in the crowd.

The trip is the royal couple's first overseas since Prince William became heir to the throne in September, when his father succeeded late monarch Queen Elizabeth II to become King Charles III. The couple last visited the United States in 2014, when they went to New York and Washington.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will also meet US president Joe Biden at the White House.

"The president intends to greet the prince and princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

