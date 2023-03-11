What does William think about Harry, Meghan attending King Charles' coronation

King Charles has officially extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the May coronation. Although the couple has not informed whether they will choose to attend the ceremony, it is clear that their relationship with the royal family is not in a good place.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do attend the coronation, Prince William is unlikely to be very pleased about it owing to the number of revelations his younger brother made about him in his tell-all memoir Spare, a royal expert claimed.

"There's no doubt he feels very strongly," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly.

“Charles is a symbol of national unity of course as the monarch and the invitation comes from him. So as far as William is concerned, it's a terribly deep rift and I don't see it being mended. Also, remember, Harry's threatened another book—you know, 800 pages. It's a threat! So you can't ignore things like that,” the royal expert added.

Earlier, Prince Harry had said about his memoir, “It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out”, adding, "there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."

On reconciliation with the royal family, Prince Harry had then said that he's sadly about as far from getting it as he's ever been.

