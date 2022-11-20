Prince Harry will not ‘enjoy living in the US for very much longer’ but he…

Prince William deeply cares about his brother Prince Harry, a royal expert said, even though the latter stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Royal expert Simon Heffer claimed that Prince William is frustrated by the fact that Prince Harry is set to release his memoir and is shocked by the decision.

The royal expert claimed that Prince Harry will not "enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer", stressing that Prince William may not "accept a reconciliation" with Prince Harry should the latter decide to return to the UK.

"The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother's general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all," Simon Heffer told The Telegraph.

“Although someone who knows Prince William says he can be 'a self-righteous and spoilt', there is no doubt he has the best interests of The Firm at heart in deploring the Duke's conduct,” the royal expert added.

Simon Heffer also said that Prince Harry's upcoming book is a "great concern" for the royal family and Prince William is worried about the impact of his brother's memoir, as 2022 has been challenging enough for the royal family.

Earlier royal author Christopher Anderson claimed that Prince William “is still holding a grudge” against his younger brother and Meghan Markle.

“In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — but Andrew was and Edward was," the royal author said.

