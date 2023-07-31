Prince William stuns diners by serving burgers from food truck in London: Watch

Britain's Prince William on Sunday gave a ‘royal’ surprise to people in central London by serving them environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck. The Prince of Wales handed out ‘Earthshot Burgers’ to highlight the work of last year's winners of his annual Earthshot Prize - an award given to five people for their contributions to environmentalism.

Prince William stuns diners by serving burgers from food truck in London

The Prince teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel ‘Sorted Food’, who have over 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube for their environment-friendly reviews of kitchen gadgets and sharing recipes. In a video posted on their channel, the Prince can be seen serving up the burgers to the stunned customers.

The video starts with Prince William arriving at the Sorted Food studio to drop off the items produced by some of the 2022 Earthshot Prize winners.

As it proceeds, the prince can be heard saying, “Coming right up…Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go,” reported news agency Reuters.

"So the box you're about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating," the prince can be heard telling customers at the burger van.

The prince went on to say, “The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution.”

“…Can't vouch for the taste, the quality but ... I'm rolling with it,” he added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

