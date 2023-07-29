Prince William and Kate charm the world by presenting a ‘positive and united’ front

Ever since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Princess Kate have set out to rebrand their image. Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Twitter)

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96. The new King Charles decreed that William would be Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales — a title once held by the fan-favorite Princess Diana, William’s mother.

As they grew one step closer to the King and Queen, Prince William and his family's life changed in a heartbeat as they ushered in what royal watchers have described as a “new Camelot”.

Kate and William's bedazzlement of the public is akin to that of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The former president of America had the entire country bewitched with his family and style.

Global PR and branding guru Mark Borkowski told Page Six, “William and Kate have created numerous official and informal photo opportunities, projecting a positive and united image as a couple."

“This curated and idealized image indicates their determination to own the narrative of hard-working, empathetic young royals.”

Furthermore, Borkowski observed how the Waleses have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the shade. Page Six also reports that Prince William and Princess Kate are “very firmly estranged” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“William and Kate’s image far outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues and their attempt to conquer Hollywood,” said Borkowski.

As sources revealed to Page Six, Prince and Princess of Wales like to document their lives with the help of glossy “home” videos made by filmmaker Will Warr. Now, the couple has taken their love for documentation one step further to win the PR war.

Earlier this month, the Royal couple brought Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, to the men’s final at Wimbledon. The children dominated the media with their poise and adorable smiles.

Meanwhile, young Prince Louis, 5, made his first official engagement during the “Big Day Out” festivities for his grandfather King Charles’ coronation. The three children joined their parents on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

“Kate and William have given us a master class in introducing the children to ‘The Firm’ [the nickname for the royal family industry],” one palace staffer told Page Six. “It’s a delicate way for the children to experience official engagements and get used to the public profile — and a careful balance when they’re of an age that they and their schoolmates will be aware of when their pictures are in the papers.”

Hugo Vickers, royal historian and friend of the royal family, said that since the coronation, “Everything [Kate and Wiliam have done has been perfect … They get on with their duties, working within the system — unlike the Sussexes.”

A British socialite who knew Prince William and Kate intimately added that Prince Williams seems to be creating his own Camelot-style “shadow court” of friends and “thinkers”.

However, the source added, “They need keep on the right track. After all, Camelot did not end well for the Kennedys.”