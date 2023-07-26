Will Prince William fund Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their kids if they returned to family? Here's what could happen

Prince William might face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if they return to the Royal Family, a recent report has claimed. William reportedly receives £24 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. The surplus he currently has will diminish as he funds Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William might face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if they return to the Royal Family (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

The surplus, however, may simply disappear if Harry and Meghan returned to the Royal Family fold, as recent reports have been suggesting. William may have to fund Harry and Meghan’s duties, housing, as well as Archie and Lilibet’s schooling and other costs. This could put pressure on William’s finances.

‘The answer would be the Duchy of Cornwall’

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan and Harry could be funded by the Duchy of Cornwall if they were to rejoin the monarchy. "The answer would be the Duchy of Cornwall,” Richard said, according to GB News. “There may not be a problem in funding them as they need young blood as there are few working royals under 70. However, the idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary."

Harry had previously claimed that Charles told him he was "already having to pay" a lot for William and Kate already. "Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal,” Harry wrote in his autobiography.

"Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” he said regarding funding Meghan within the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's possible return to Royal Family would be a ‘humiliation’

A royal commentator recently said it would be a "humiliation" for Meghan and Harry if they decide to return to the Royal Family. Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Harry and Meghan have launched several attacks on the Royal Family publicly ever since they stepped down. They have made multiple negative remarks on TV interviews, as well as in Harry’s autobiography, ‘Spare’.

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.