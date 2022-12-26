Princess Diana wore a Garrard crucifix pendant. Now it is being auctioned for…

A large cross pendant worn by Princess Diana several times has been put up for auction. The Attallah crucifix pendant is expected to fetch up to £120,000 and was created by former crown jeweller Garrard in the 20th century. The pendant will be auctioned at Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble sale, which begins on January 6 and ends on January 18.

Princess Diana famously wore the large piece of jewellery with an Elizabethan-style Catherine Walker gown for a London charity gala which was held in aid of Birthrights, a charity working to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. The piece reflected her lifelong relationship with Garrard, who had earlier adapted The Spencer Tiara for her wedding day.

In her last public appearance, Princess Diana also wore a diamond and South Sea pearl piece by Garrard. The Attallah Cross pendant was owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey and Garrard, the late Naim Attallah, who would often lend it to Princes Diana, it was reported.

Ramsay Attallah, Naim Attallah's son, said, “Princess Diana and my father were friends and I remember that she often came to see him at the historic Garrard store on Regent Street, where his office was, and she would ask to borrow the pendant on several occasions. She really loved the piece.”

Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London, said, “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

