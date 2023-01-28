Princess Diana’s iconic ball gown auctioned for over $600,000 in New York

Princess Diana’s iconic purple velvet ball gown has been sold for over $600,000 at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Friday, reaching five times higher than its pre-auction estimate cost. The purple ball dress became the most expensive of Lady Diana’s gowns ever sold at auction, reported Forbes Magazine.

Princess Diana, hailed as a fashionista, wore the purple ball dress in an official royal portrait in 1991 and during a Vanity Fair photoshoot in 1997. Designed by British fashion designer Victor Edelstein, it’s “the dramatic ball dress, in “Infanta”-style, from the Collection of Princess Diana. A strapless, evening dress of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back," as per the description by Sotheby auction house’s website.

The strapless ball gown is part of Edelstein's 1989 Autumn collection. He designed the dresses for Princess Diana between 1982 to 1993.

Sotheby's website mentioned $80,000 -$120,000 as the estimate price of the gown. Four bidders contested for the royal dress which took the final price at record high of $604,800, surpassing the $347,000 fetched in a 2019 direct sale by the black, off-the-shoulder gown which the Princess wore while dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, according to Forbes Magazine. The ball dress was first sold for $24,150 in 1997 as part of a charity auction. Princess Diana had auctioned around 79 gowns to raise over $3 million for cancer and AIDS patients, the report added.