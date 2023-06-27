All about Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater which is set to be auctioned

Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater will be auctioned in August-September, as per the latest announcement by Sotheby’s. The late princess had first worn the iconic sweater at a polo match in 1981 when she was engaged to the now King Charles III.

Princess Diana wearing the iconic "black sheep" sweater.(Sotheby's)

As per a report by CNN, the famous sweater will be bidded during Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14. Sotheby’s estimate it to fetch as much as $80,000.

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box. Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981,” Warm & Wonderful designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne told Sotheby’s in a press release.

Interestingly, Muir and Osborne and their knitwear label Warm & Wonderful designers had created the sweater in 1979, which has rows of white sheep and one black sheep in the front.

Some experts relate the symbolic meaning of the single black sheep in the sweater to Diana's feeling of an outsider in the royal family. Diana had raised eyebrows with her unconventional fashion and revolutionary actions, including openly shaking hands with AIDS patients in the '80s.

“This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion,” said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, in a press release on Monday.

“It’s an honor to offer this historic sweater in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction, placing it in dialogue with other memorable and culturally important items of clothing,” she added.

