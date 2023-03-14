Jordan King's eldest daughter Princess Iman ties the knot. See photos

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 14, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Princess Iman Wedding: The bride and the groom were also seen signing a marriage document in front of the monarch.

Princess Iman Wedding: The groom, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, putting the ring on the finger of his bride, Princess Iman -- the eldest daughter of the Jordanian monarch.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania got married to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a private ceremony. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis is a New York-based financier. In photos shared by Jordan's royal family, 26-year-old Princess Iman was seen wearing a Dior white wedding dress with long, lace-cuffed sleeves paired with a tiara and a long veil.

The bride and the groom were also seen signing a marriage document in front of the monarch.

"Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together," Crown Prince wrote in an Instagram post.

Queen Rania also wished the couple writing, "Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

The couple's engagement was announced last summer by the royal court.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," read the announcement.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah.

Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

