Priti Patel resigns as home secretary as Liz Truss prepares to become UK PM
Her resignation comes just hours after Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next prime minister.
Priti Patel said on Monday that she will stand down as Britain's Home Secretary, or interior minister, once Liz Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.
Her resignation comes just hours after Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next prime minister. Truss will take office on Tuesday.
"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to current prime minister Boris Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.
"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."
-
Pakistan: 500% jump in onion costs worsens inflation
An additional trouble The surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy that's just been regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The floods, which will cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps.
-
UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss
The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Liz Truss, is the bookmakers' favourite to win. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk. After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Also Read Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost.
-
Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu. Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed. The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon.
-
‘Horrific, heartbreaking’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Suspects on the run Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics