Producers of ‘The Crown’ reveal how Princess Diana's death in car crash will be depicted in sixth and final season

The sixth and final season of hit Netflix series "The Crown" will soon be available for the viewers. Fans of the show have been curious over how Princess Diana's death in a horrible car crash in Paris, will be depicted.

Princess Diana

Producers of the show have shared how they meticulously planned and brainstormed before depicting Diana's death in the TV series. Executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie weighed in on the matter, at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people, and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it," said Mackie, according to Deadline.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated," Mackie continued, adding that Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki "was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident."

Diana, Dodi Al Fayed(her boyfriend) and their driver had died in the car crash which happened on August 31, 1997 in a tunnel in Paris. Reportedly, their car was being chased by paparazzi and the vehicle collided with a support column in the tunnel and flipped, causing grievous injuries to them.

According to The Sun, the exact moment of the car crash will not be depicted in "The Crown".

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," Netflix had said in a statement to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Mackie also highlighted her feelings as the TV series is coming to an end in its sixth season.

"It's a huge part of my career and my life, and I'm deeply proud of it. So suddenly it's ending, and one feels untethered by that," said Mackie.