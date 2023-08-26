Las Vegas' beloved peacock named Pete gets killed, neighbours mourn

People in Las Vegas are mourning the death of a peacock named Pete who was very popular in an area of the city. According to a report by AP, Pete was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow. Animal Protection Services officers are trying to find the killer. Meanwhile, neigbours are mourning the loss of their beloved pet peacock, whom they loved to feed berries. This undated photo provided by Felicity Carter shows Pete, a Las Vegas neighborhood peacock that was killed with a hunter's bow and arrow in August 2023. Authorities are trying to find who was behind it. (Felicity Carter via AP)(AP)

A woman named Felicity Carter who lives in the neighbourhood shared that she found the peacock against a fence with an arrow sticking out of him. She informed neighbours and took the peacock to a veterinarian.

“I just don't understand why someone would do this. We all just want to find out who did this. We want justice for Pete,” said Carter as quoted by AP.

Carter also talked about the “very distinct personality" of Pete.

“He literally would walk down the middle of the street with his swagger on display like he owned the joint,” said Carter.

Now the neighborhood is too quiet — and less colorful — without him, said Carter.

Pete's owner revealed that the peacock had randomly come at his doorstep, some years ago. The peacock was kept by the person and Pete quickly became very popular among the residents.

The neighborhood's homeowners association have requested residents to check CCTV cameras installed in their property, as it may help give clues about Pete's killer.