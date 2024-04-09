 Prominent Indo-Canadian builder shot dead in Alberta province | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Prominent Indo-Canadian builder shot dead in Alberta province

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 09, 2024 02:25 PM IST

While the victim has not yet been formally identified by law enforcement, local media said he was Buta Singh Gill, a prominent builder in the city and head of the construction company Gill Built Homes

Toronto: A prominent Indo-Canadian builder in Edmonton, capital of the Canadian province of Alberta, is believed to have been among the two persons killed during a shooting episode on Monday.

Police officers at the scene of a crime in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada (Photo for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)
Police officers at the scene of a crime in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ontario, Canada (Photo for representative purpose only). (REUTERS)

While the victim has not yet been formally identified by law enforcement, local media said he was Buta Singh Gill, a prominent builder in the city and head of the construction company Gill Built Homes.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and the brazen daylight shooting shocked the local community.

In a post on X, the Edmonton Police Service said, “Police are asking citizens to avoid the area of Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW while police investigate a shooting that occurred in the residential area around noon.”

The incident took place at a construction site where multiple residential units were being built.

“There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene. EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation. No further details are available,” the statement added.

Gill was also believed to be associated with a local gurdwara and active within the local Indo-Canadian community.

The outlet CTV News Edmonton, which identified Gill as the victim, cited an eyewitness as stating that a person, dressed in a construction vest, approached the vehicle where Gill was sitting and shot him multiple times. There were unconfirmed reports that the shooter then committed suicide and that a business dispute may have resulted in the tragedy.

However, Edmonton has also recently witnessed a series of gang-related shooting and arson incidents connected to extortion attempts. In February, Staff Sergeant Dave Paton, of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Section, said that EPS has a dedicated team working on Project Gaslight, the extortion series now totaling 34 events in the capital of the province of Alberta.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Prominent Indo-Canadian builder shot dead in Alberta province
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On