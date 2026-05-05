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Prominent Pakistani cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Idrees was considered among the senior and respected religious scholars in Pakistan, known for his contributions to religious education.

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:14 pm IST
PTI |
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A prominent cleric was shot dead in a targeted attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said. Unidentified gunmen ambushed the vehicle of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, injuring two security guards accompanying him, they said.

Unidentified gunmen ambushed Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees’ vehicle in Utmanzai, Charsadda, injuring two security guards accompanying him, police said. (Representative image/AP)(AP)

Idrees was considered among the senior and respected religious scholars in Pakistan, known for his contributions to religious education.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on the cleric while he was on his way to deliver a Dars-e-Hadith (religious lecture) at Darul Uloom Utmanzai. He sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The body was later taken to his native village, Turangzai, in Charsadda district, as a large number of followers gathered at the hospital upon hearing of his death.

The killing triggered protests in the area, with hundreds of demonstrators marching towards Charsadda city and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

"Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise the nation," he said, asserting that the country's resolve to eradicate terrorism remained "strong and unwavering".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the killing and conveyed his sympathies to the family.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed the cleric's death an "irreparable loss" and sought a report from the authorities. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from police authorities. He also directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured security personnel.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan also condemned the incident, stressing that it was "clear evidence" of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the province.

"Target killing and terrorism incidents have become a norm in KP now," he said, calling on the federal and provincial governments to put their differences aside and take steps towards restoring peace in KP.

 
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