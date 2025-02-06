Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Propagates anti-Semitism’: Israel announces exit from UNHRC

AFP |
Feb 06, 2025 12:38 AM IST

Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar accused UNHRC of ‘attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism, instead of promoting human rights.’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday accused the UN Human Rights Council of anti-Semitism as he announced Israel would boycott of the United Nations body.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar answers a journalist's question during a joint presser with the Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister (not pictured) at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary, on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar answers a journalist's question during a joint presser with the Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister (not pictured) at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary, on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

"This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism, instead of promoting human rights," Saar said in a post on X.

The minister cited Israel being "the only country with an agenda item dedicated solely to it" and the subject of more resolutions than "Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined".

"Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC," Saar said.

In response to the boycott announcement, UNHRC spokesman Pascal Sim said Israel had "observer state status" within the rights body and was "not one of the 47 member states".

As such, it cannot "withdraw from the council", he added.

Israel has previously participated in periodic reviews that UN members must submit to the UNHRC.

For several years, however, it has boycotted debates on the "human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories".

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order saying Washington was withdrawing from a number of United Nations bodies, including its Human Rights Council.

The executive order also said it withdrew the United States from the UN relief agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, with which Israel cut ties on Thursday accusing the body of providing cover for Hamas militants.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On