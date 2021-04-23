Proud that science is back in White House, says Kamala Harris on World Earth Day

On the occasion of World Earth Day, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is proud that science is back in the White House.

Harris said her mother, who was a scientist, raised her to appreciate the power of science.

"My mother was a scientist and raised me to appreciate the power of science. On this #EarthDay, I am proud that science is back in the White House," Harris wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

"No nation or region is immune to climate change. So as a global community, it is imperative that we act quickly and together to confront this crisis," she added.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would cut its greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030 as part of the country's efforts to combat climate change.

Biden also urged world leaders to significantly accelerate their own plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or risk a disastrous collective failure to stop catastrophic climate change.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement since 1970.

The fight for a clean environment continues with increasing urgency, as the ravages of climate change become more and more apparent every day.