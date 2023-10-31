Putin calls for 'firm' response after anti-Israel riot at airport

President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Russian law enforcement to take "firm" actions, after anti-Israel rioters stormed an airport in Russia's Muslim-majority Dagestan region Sunday evening.

Russian president Vladimir Putin (AP)

"I want to draw the attention of heads of all regions, heads of law enforcement agencies and special services to the need for firm, timely and clear actions to protect Russia's constitutional order, the rights and freedoms of our citizens, inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony," Putin said.