Putin Faces a Political Crisis as Fuel Shortages Ripple Through Russia

Fuel shortages across Russia have triggered a new political challenge for President Vladimir Putin, as a relentless Ukrainian drone campaign aimed at the country’s oil refineries has brought the war home for most ordinary Russians. An image obtained from social media shows smoke rising from a Moscow oil refinery after a drone strike in June. While Ukraine has targeted Russian energy facilities for years, the quantity and firepower of Ukrainian drones and missiles have risen. This has allowed Kyiv to hit refineries as far as Tyumen, 1,200 miles away in Siberia, and permitted the spectacular raid that broke through thick layers of air defenses and destroyed Moscow’s main refinery on June 18, the turning point of the current crisis. Some 28% of Russia’s refining capacity was offline as of June 20, estimated Sergey Vakulenko, former head of strategy at Gazprom Neft, a large Russian oil company, and now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin. “All of this is due to the steep rise in the number of drones that Ukraine is able to fire,” he said. The problem isn’t in logistical difficulties or market imbalances anymore, Vakulenko added, “but in the physical lack of fuel.”

Drivers waiting in line this week at a gas station in Moscow.

For the first time in decades, Russia is planning to start importing fuel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, adding that Moscow is negotiating with several nations that he declined to name. Only faraway refiners, such as those in India, could fill in the enormous gap. Such imports would take weeks to arrive by sea and would further stretch Russia’s budget, already consumed by war expenses. Once one of the world’s main exporters of petroleum products, Russia has banned exports of gasoline and jet fuel for months as Ukrainian attacks intensified. On Sunday, Putin said he is considering a ban on exporting diesel. Russia’s fuel shortages are nationwide but vary across the vast country. In Moscow, which is usually insulated from the impact of the war that Putin unleashed in 2022, many gas stations have been closed in recent days. At those that are open, there are often hourslong waits. In some provinces, particularly parts of Siberia and North Caucasus, residents reported having to wait overnight or longer to fill up. In the Siberian region of Irkutsk, the government started providing portable toilets alongside mileslong fuel lines. Filling up jerrycans with gasoline was banned in much of Russia, and cars were limited to as little as five gallons at a time. Diesel shortages aren’t yet as severe, as Russia’s diesel-refining capacity was much higher to start with. Tensions are rising. In western Russia, the government of the Oryol region plans to allow fuel sales only to locally registered vehicles, with one refueling a week. At gas stations in the Krasnodar region, brawls have erupted between locals and drivers arriving to fuel up from nearby Crimea, where all fuel sales had been suspended as a result of the Ukrainian drone blockade. One of Krasnodar’s main refineries was blown up Sunday. Improvised rationing systems, from QR codes to manually assembled lists, popped up across Russia, in a reminder of Soviet-style privations. “There is clearly a social crisis over fuel, and it can become political, but so far there are no serious consequences,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, Moscow-based analyst for the Novaya Gazeta and New Times publications. “This intensifies the sense of tiredness that turns into irritation. But since people have no instruments to change the situation, all they do is grumble about the authorities, and about the fact that the war isn’t ending.” The fuel shortages have become commonplace as the campaign season for Russia’s parliamentary elections, slated for September, kick into gear. While no one expects a free or fair vote, elections allow a platform for Russians to quietly air grievances, and Putin is under pressure to make sure the fanfare of the ballot isn’t spoiled.

Fuel storage tanks burning after Ukrainian drone strikes on the Crimean city of Kerch.

The Russian public and businesses alike have had to contend with suspended petrol sales.