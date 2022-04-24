Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report
world news

Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report

The letters, in which both expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation, were exchanged after the election of Shehbaz as Pakistan's prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:45 AM IST
ANI |

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said.

The letters, in which both expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation, were exchanged after the election of Shehbaz as Pakistan's prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan.

However, both sides kept development away from the media glare in what seemed to be a move aimed at avoiding any public attention, The Express Tribune reported.

Putin wrote a letter to the new Pakistan PM, congratulating him on his election, a Pakistan foreign office official confirmed to the Pakistani newspaper.

According to the report, Putin expressed the desire to deepen cooperation between Russia and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shehbaz wrote back expressing similar sentiments on bilateral cooperation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Putin sent his felicitations to the newly-appointed Pakistan PM through the Russian embassy's tweet.

RELATED STORIES

Putin said he hopes Shehbaz's activities will "contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism."

"President Putin congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif's activities will contribute to further development of Russia-Pakistan cooperation and partner interaction on Afghan settlement, countering international terrorism," Russia's embassy in Pakistan had said in a tweet.

Pakistani media believes that the new government in Islamabad will push for resetting ties with the West, particularly with the US after the damage caused by former Imran Khan's rhetorical statements.

Shehbaz Sharif would avoid such an approach and work quietly to advance Pakistan's foreign policy interests. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehbaz sharif vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP