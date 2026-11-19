Hours after US President Donald Trump referred to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “friend” in China, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Moscow was no ally of Warsaw and never would be.

Donald Tusk takes swipe at Trump after he calls Putin his ‘friend’ in China. (AP/AFP)

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Trump had referred to Putin as his “friend” while greeting him ahead of their trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Pointing towards the Russian leader, Trump said, “Who is he? He's my friend.” The two then shook hands and shared a split-second embrace before exchanging greetings.

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Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Tusk made his position on Moscow clear. “[Trump's] politics are largely based on his choice of words and language, as well as actions that are sometimes intended to shock and stir public opinion," Tusk said.

Deep Dive Why did Poland’s Donald Tusk say Vladimir Putin is not Poland’s friend? Tusk said that even if Donald Trump considers Putin a friend, that does not make Putin a friend of Poland. He stated that Moscow is no ally of Warsaw and never will be. What did Donald Trump say when he greeted Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen? Trump pointed to Putin and said, “Who is he? He’s my friend.” The two shook hands and exchanged greetings before their meeting. Why did Polish officials express concern about Trump’s friendly greeting with Putin? Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the optics of Trump hugging Putin and calling him a friend caused concern. He questioned which friend Trump might choose if a conflict arose.

"It is not my role to comment on President Trump's language of diplomacy. But one thing must certainly be clear to everyone, and I think it is clear to everyone: even if President Trump considers President Putin his friend, the principle that a friend of your friend is your friend certainly does not apply here. Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be.”

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{{^usCountry}} “God, protect us from such friends,” Tusk later wrote on X, but it was not clear if the Polish PM referred to Trump's meeting with the leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “God, protect us from such friends,” Tusk later wrote on X, but it was not clear if the Polish PM referred to Trump's meeting with the leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Optics of hugging Putin causes concerns’

Tusk, whose country shares borders with both Russia and Ukraine and is a NATO member, is among several European leaders and officials expected to meet US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin on Thursday for discussions on ending the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend the talks in Germany, unlike the trilateral summit in China, to which he was not invited.

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski also voiced concern over Trump's friendly exchange with Putin, The Guardian reported.

“Indeed, it is difficult to judge, by their fruits we shall know them, but the optics of this hugging Putin, calling him a friend, causes us some concern," Sikorski said. “Because the question arises – who is he more of a friend with, Putin or our president? And what will he possibly do if push comes to shove, which friend will he choose?”

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Tusk to visit China in December

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Tusk also announced on Thursday that he would travel to Beijing in early December, saying he wanted to understand China's intentions regarding the war in Ukraine.

“I very much hope to learn about the intentions behind China's policy toward Ukraine during my visit to Beijing in early December,” he told reporters, as per Reuters. He did not provide further details about the trip.

Tusk was speaking before travelling to Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries supporting Ukraine.

Trump, Xi and Putin hold historic trilateral meeting in China

On Thursday, Trump, Putin and Xi held their first-ever trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen. The talks, which lasted around 90 minutes, brought together the leaders of the world's three major nuclear powers to discuss international security, nuclear risks and global stability.

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At the start of the meeting, Trump said the three leaders were “making history” and said that they had a responsibility to discuss issues affecting the world. Xi called for cooperation between major powers, while Putin said the three countries shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Following the meeting, the White House released a joint ‘peace declaration’ outlining four areas of agreement. The three countries pledged to work towards reforms of the United Nations, increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, uphold the immunity of state officials from international legal proceedings and hold discussions on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

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They also said that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.