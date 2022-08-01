Putin says no one can win a nuclear war, it should never be started
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.
Putin made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.
International concern about the risk of a nuclear confrontation has heightened since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. In a speech at the time, Putin pointedly referred to Russia's nuclear arsenal and warned outside powers against any attempt to interfere.
"Whoever tries to hinder us... should know that Russia's response will be immediate. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he said.
Days later, he ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert.
The war in Ukraine has raised geopolitical tensions to levels not seen since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in March: "The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility."
Politicians in both Russia and the United States have spoken publicly of the risk of World War Three. CIA director William Burns said in April that given the setbacks Russia had suffered in Ukraine, "none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons."
Russia, whose military doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the Russian state, has accused the West of waging a "proxy war" against it by arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.
-
Ukraine gets more US, German rocket launcher systems
Ukraine said Monday it had received more precision rocket systems from the United States and Germany, adding to a growing arsenal of Western long-range artillery Kyiv says is changing dynamics on the battlefield. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted that four more HIMARS rocket launchers from Washington and the first in a batch of German MARS-II systems had arrived in Ukraine. He thanked his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht, saying "our artillerymen salute our German partners!"
-
Pak cop's nose, lips mutilated by husband for having affair with his wife
A police constable's nose, ears and lips were chopped off by a man who accused Constable Qasim Hayat of blackmailing his wife and forcing Hayat of having relations with his wife's to have illicit relations with him, police in Pakistan's Punjab province said on Monday. Constable Qasim Hayat was subjected to severe torture before Iftikhar, who suspected Hayat of having relations with his wife, in connivance with 12 accomplices along with his accomplices cut off his nose, ears and lips on Sunday in Jhang district, some 200 kms from Lahore, police said.
-
Pakistan to raise PKR 30 bn as taxes to avert default on oil and gas payments
Pakistan's cash-strapped government has decided to impose an additional PKR 30 billion as taxes as it scrambles to arrange PKR 100 billion emergency funding to avoid international default on oil and gas payments and keep the staff-level agreement with the IMF intact, a media report said on Monday. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet presided over by the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday.
-
Japan PM Fumio Kishida's support declines as country sees rising Covid cases
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government slipped in two major polls as the country battles record Covid cases but the approval rate still remained at some of the highest levels that any premier has seen in years. Approval for Kishida's cabinet fell 2 percentage points to 58% in a poll by the Nikkei newspaper from July 29 to 31, reaching its second-lowest level in its polling since he took office in October.
-
Ukrainian shipment of grain leaves Odessa port, first since Russian invasion
Ukraine has made its first shipment of grain since Russia's invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies. President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine and vowed to respond “with lightning speed to anyone who decides to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom.” Fighting was underway in most of the southern Kherson region, Ukraine's military said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics