Home / World News / Putin slams US for whipping up Asian tensions with Taiwan visit and AUKUS pact

Putin slams US for whipping up Asian tensions with Taiwan visit and AUKUS pact

world news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 06:07 PM IST
While accusing US for expediting tensions in Asia, Vladimir Putin in a speech to a Moscow security conference framed the recent Pelosi's Taiwan visit as "thoroughly planned provocation".
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Tuesday of whipping up tensions in Asia, describing a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a "thoroughly planned provocation".

In a speech to a Moscow security conference, Putin also cited the AUKUS security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States as evidence of Western attempts to build a NATO-style bloc in the Asia-Pacific region.

His comments formed part of a narrative that Moscow is energetically pushing as it seeks to justify its war in Ukraine and build new global alliances to counter what Putin called Western hegemony and neo-colonialism.

Also Read | Putin says Russia ready to offer its most advanced weapons to country's allies

While Western governments have condemned the invasion as an imperial land grab and united in imposing waves of sanctions on Moscow, Russia is actively courting countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America with the prospect of closer trade ties, arms sales and a vision of a new "multipolar world order".

Speaker Pelosi's visit this month to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, was "not just a trip by a single irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious U.S. strategy to destabilize and sow chaos in the region and the world", Putin said.

"We also see that the collective West is seeking to extend its bloc system to the Asia-Pacific region by analogy with NATO in Europe. For this purpose, aggressive military-political alliances are being formed, such as AUKUS and others."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin
vladimir putin
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • China’s research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, docked at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. (AFP)

    Chinese tracking ship docks at Sri Lankan port; Beijing says third party should not ‘obstruct’ cooperation

    China on Tuesday said the docking of a Chinese missile and spacecraft tracking ship in the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota for replenishment will not affect the security interests of any country and should not be “obstructed” by a third party, in an apparent reference to India. The docking of the ship comes a day after India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lanka Navy. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin then reiterated the point.

  • China takes steps to make fertility treatment more accessible.

    China to discourage abortions, aims at boosting the low birth rate

    China will discourage abortions and take steps to make fertility treatment more accessible as part of efforts to boost one of the world's lowest birth rates, its National Health Authority said on Tuesday. China's fertility rate of 1.16 in 2021 was far below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population and among the lowest in the world. Technology such as IVF is typically very expensive in China and not accessible to unmarried women.

  • Even before Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry formally announced its decision to allow the Yuan Wang 5’s visit on August 13, there was a feeling in New Delhi that Colombo would not be able to stand up to the pressure from Beijing, the people said. (AFP Photo)

    China won’t be allowed to use Hambantota for ‘military purposes’: Wickremesinghe

    Against the backdrop of growing concerns in India over a Chinese surveillance vessel's visit to Hambantota port, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said China will not be allowed to use the facility for “military purposes”. Both India and the US had expressed concerns about the call by the vessel, used by the People's Liberation Army to track satellites and ballistic missiles.

  • Workers wave China's and Sri Lanka's national flags upon the arrival of China's research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port on Tuesday.

    China warns ‘third parties’ as vessel docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns

    Despite concerns from India and the US about its alleged spying activities, Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 bristling with antennas and communication gear docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday. Responding to the latest development, China, without mentioning India or the US, said its scientific research activities are in accordance with international law and should not be interfered with by "third parties”.

  • A German Eurofighter is ready for takeoff at Neuburg Air Base in Neuburg An Der Donau, Germany, Monday Aug. 15, 2022. A group of German air force fighter jets neared Singapore on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours.&nbsp;

    German fighter jets in Indo-Pacific for first time amid tension with China

    Thirteen German military aircraft were on their way to Australia on Tuesday as Germany looks to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China. The six Eurofighters and seven military transport aircraft were due to land in Singapore on Tuesday before travelling on to Australia under the mission dubbed Rapid Pacific 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out