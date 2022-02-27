Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin thanks Russian special forces for their 'heroic' duty in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked Russia's special forces, singling out those who are ‘heroically fulfilling their military duty’ in Ukraine, in a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website, news agency Reuters reported.
As Russian's military exercise on Ukraine is going on, huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday near the capital, Kyiv, where terrified residents hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.
Russia attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities, sparking huge explosions, and some Russian forces entered the second city Kharkiv. A blast was heard after an air raid siren in the capital Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were resisting a Russian advance.
The Western allies are preparing to slap new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. Russia has been facing immense criticism, especially from the western countries over the recent actions.
Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate plans, but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (February 21) had recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded during Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.
(With inputs from Reuters and AP)
-
Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has become the Internet's favourite overnight after he refused to budge in front of Russian offensive. Old videos of his comedy show, dance show have gone viral while Ukraine continues to fight Russia.
-
Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, door open in other locations
Russia-Ukraine war: On the 4th day of the ongoing tension, Russian and Ukraine are both ready for talks, but they are yet not on the same page, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he won't talk with Russia in Belarus.
-
Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: ‘Anti-war coalition…’
Zelensky rose to fame as a comedian, actor and producer. Ironically, he had played the role of Ukrainian President in the series "Servant of the People" before he was elected to the post in 2019.
-
Trump says 'I stand as the only president...' as Russia pounds on Ukraine
Blasting US President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump on Saturday said he was praying for Ukrainians whose land has been invaded by Russia. "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, hinting that he may run for president in 2024.
-
Ukraine's fierce defiance amid battle for Kiev against Russia: 10 updates
In another big punitive measure against Moscow, the US, the EU and the UK blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.