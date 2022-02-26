198 Ukrainians killed so far, conflict spills to capital's streets: 10 updates
- The capital city of Kyiv is facing a major threat as frequent artillery blasts could be heard in the early hours.
On Day 3 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow said it is bombarding Ukraine's military infrastructure "with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles". 198 Ukrainians have been killed so far in the assault, Reuters reported quoting a minister. The conflict has spilled to the streets of Kyiv - the capital city - with fighting on streets. Frequent artillery blasts could be heard in the early hours in the city. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stand up to the invasion. He rejected a US evacuation offer, saying "I need ammunition, not a ride"
Here are the top 10 updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
1. Russian forces have closed in on Ukraine’s capital in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of air attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Kyiv saw fighting on streets, reports said, in signs of worrying escalation. Residential buildings were also targeted.
2. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a missile slammed into a high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport on Saturday. The Russian airborne forces landed near the city overnight and tried to seize the base in Vasylkiv, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, its mayor Natalia Balansynovych said. She also said that fierce fighting is underway in the central street of the city. Small groups of Russian forces also tried to infiltrate the but failed to make any gains, according to the Ukrainian military.
3. A UN emergency meeting saw a series of sharp remarks against the Kremlin as Russia vetoed a resolution to call back its troops. Eleven nations favoured the resolution while India, China and the UAE skipped voting.
4. While the US has refused to send troops, the Ukraine President said that weapons are on their way from France.
5. At the southern border, intense fighting is underway in Kherson just north of Crimea, and in the Black Sea ports of Mykolaiv, Odesa and around Mariupol. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia considers it a priority to seize the south, but it has failed to make any significant gains, according to Reuters.
6. A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Kyiv.
7. An advisor to the Ukraine interior minister Anton Herashchenko said that Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. At least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites, the advisor said, according to Reuters
8. Ukraine's military is also battling with Russian armoured units in two locations between 40 and 80 kilometres (25 and 50 miles) north of Kyiv.
9. The Ukraine war is the worst that Europe has seen in decades.
10. On Friday, Russia's Vladimir Putin urged the Ukraine Army to overthrow the government.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
-
UN warning on escalating refugee crisis: ‘Humanitarian needs multiplying…'
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Russia offensive on Thursday.
-
'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave
CNN's Erin Burnett who found that the cat cafe was the only place where she could get food saw a family fleeing Russian invasion inside the cafe. “They were smiling because they saw the cat wheel. You can not look at that and not smile and today any human being of this country needs the gift of a smile,” she said.
-
Ukraine Prez rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
After the US asked the Ukrainian president to leave his country, an upbeat Zelenskiy said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” reported AP citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with direct knowledge of the conversation.
-
‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday posted a video on social media vowing alongside other government officials to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion. The self-shot video from central Kyiv was aimed at quelling the rumours of him fleeing Ukraine amid Russian aggression.
-
Russia puts 'partial restriction' on Facebook access
Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said its “partial restriction” on Facebook takes effect Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means.