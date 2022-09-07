Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin's party proposes to hold referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov 4

Putin's party proposes to hold referendum in occupied Ukrainian territories on Nov 4

world news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 08:49 PM IST

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

November 4 is celebrated as Russia's Day of National Unity.(via REUTERS)
AFP |

President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party on Wednesday proposed holding referendums on November 4 to annex territories taken by Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"It would be right and symbolic" to hold the votes on November 4, Russia's Day of National Unity, party secretary general Andrey Turchak said on its website.

After the votes, he said, "Donestk, Lugansk and many other Russian cities will finally return to their home port. And the Russian world, now divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity."

Also Read | ‘From very beginning of Ukraine conflict….’: PM Modi at economic forum in Russia

Russia launched a 'military operation' against Ukraine in February. The invasion was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address where he declared a 2015 peace deal agreed over region of Donetsk and Luhansk as invalid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP