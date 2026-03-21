‘Putting British lives in danger:’ Iran warns UK after it allows US access to bases

“Iran will exercise its right to self-defence,” the foreign minister wrote.

In an X post, Araghchi said that a vast majority of British people “do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran”. Araghchi added that by ignoring the wishes of the people, UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer is putting British lives in danger.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday warned the UK that it is “putting British lives in danger,” after it allowed the US to use British bases for carrying out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Britain on Friday approved the use of its military bases by US forces to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.

The decision followed a meeting of UK ministers, who reviewed the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, along with concerns over Iran’s move to block the key shipping route, Reuters reported, citing Downing Street.

A government statement said the arrangement falls under collective self-defence of the region and includes US operations to reduce the threat from missile systems being used against ships in the strait.

Meanwhile, Trump told journalists at the White House it was a "very late response" from Britain, adding: "They should have acted a lot faster."

Earlier in the day, Britain's Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper warned her Iranian counterpart in a phone call "against targeting UK bases, territory or interests directly", a foreign office statement said Friday.

The statement was a response to one issued by Iran's foreign ministry in which it said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Cooper in the call on Thursday that any US use of British bases would be seen as "participation in aggression" against the Islamic Republic.

Cooper told Araghchi "the defensive UK operations in the region were a response to the Iranian aggression against Gulf partners", the UK foreign office said, adding: “She made clear that the UK wants to see a swift resolution to this conflict.”