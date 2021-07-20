Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qatar Airways named world's best airline for 2021. Here's list of top 20 carriers

AirlineRatings.com released its annual list of top 20 airlines in the world, applauding Qatar Airways for its “dedication and commitment to continue to operate” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Qatar Airways achieved a host of industry firsts, which helped it achieve the top spot on the list.(Reuters)

Qatar Airways has toppled Air New Zealand to become the world’s best carrier at a time when the aviation industry is badly hit by the pandemic, according to an aviation safety and product rating agency. AirlineRatings.com on Tuesday released its annual list of top 20 airlines in the world, applauding Qatar Airways for its “dedication and commitment to continue to operate” throughout the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“To be named in the top twenty, airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort,” AirlineRatings.com said.

Qatar Airways achieved a host of industry firsts, which helped it achieve the top spot on the list. It was the first carrier to complete IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and the first to be fully audited and compliant for Covid-19 by both AirlineRatings and Skytrax. Qatar Airways has also been awarded Best Business Class, Best Catering, and Best Middle East Airline.

"For years Qatar Airways has been the gold standard, and it just keeps getting better with new passenger innovations and new state-of-the-art aircraft models,” AirlineRatings.com founder and Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said.

Here’s the list of the top 20 airlines ranked by AirlineRatings.com:

  • Qatar Airways
  • Air New Zealand
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Qantas, Emirates
  • Cathay Pacific
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • United Airlines
  • EVA Air
  • British Airways
  • Lufthansa
  • ANA
  • Finnair
  • Japan Air Lines
  • KLM
  • Hawaiian Airlines
  • Alaska Airlines
  • Virgin Australia
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Etihad Airways

The group chief executive of Qatar Airways said in a statement that they have witnessed some of the darkest days ever seen by the aviation industry but the Doha-based airlines continued to operate. He stated that Qatar Airways continued to reach new heights and set industry standards.

“On behalf of all of us at Qatar Airways, thank you for this distinguished recognition as Airline of the Year for 2021,” he added.

