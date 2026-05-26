Qatar rejects claims of $12 billion offer to Iran amid renewed push for US-Iran peace deal

Qatar on Monday denied reports that it had offered Iran $12 billion to secure a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the prolonged US-Iran war and easing regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' but gave no indication a deal was imminent.(AFP)

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Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, called the reports “utterly baseless” and accused unnamed actors of attempting to sabotage ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“Reports claiming that the State of Qatar ‘offered’ $12 billion to Iran to ensure the conclusion of an agreement are utterly baseless and are being circulated by parties seeking to derail the agreement and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting stability in the region,” Al Ansari said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that Qatar’s diplomatic role was “well established and publicly documented” and described the allegations as “desperate attempts to tarnish Qatar’s reputation as a trusted international peace facilitator.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Qatar’s diplomatic role was “well established and publicly documented” and described the allegations as “desperate attempts to tarnish Qatar’s reputation as a trusted international peace facilitator.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The denial comes amid an intense diplomatic push involving Iran, the United States, Pakistan and Gulf states to finalise a possible framework agreement after months of conflict across the Middle East. Frozen Iranian assets at centre of negotiations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The denial comes amid an intense diplomatic push involving Iran, the United States, Pakistan and Gulf states to finalise a possible framework agreement after months of conflict across the Middle East. Frozen Iranian assets at centre of negotiations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy surrounding the alleged $12 billion payment appears linked to ongoing discussions over Iranian funds frozen abroad, including billions held in Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy surrounding the alleged $12 billion payment appears linked to ongoing discussions over Iranian funds frozen abroad, including billions held in Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iranian media reported that Iranian Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati traveled to Doha on Monday for discussions connected to the frozen assets issue. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, a Qatari delegation had also visited Tehran last week to discuss the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian media reported that Iranian Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati traveled to Doha on Monday for discussions connected to the frozen assets issue. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, a Qatari delegation had also visited Tehran last week to discuss the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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Several reports have indicated that Tehran is demanding access to roughly $12 billion in frozen funds as part of the first phase of any agreement with Washington.

Iran International, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, reported that Tehran considers the release of the funds a precondition for advancing toward an initial memorandum of understanding with the US. The reports suggested that Iran wants guaranteed access to at least part of the assets before formal negotiations move ahead.

Earlier reports had also suggested that the US may consider releasing some frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar under humanitarian-use restrictions, though American officials later denied that any final approval had been granted.

War, ceasefire and stalled diplomacy

Regional tensions escalated sharply on February 28 after coordinated US and Israeli strikes within Iran. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile attacks across the Gulf region and imposed major restrictions around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, disrupting shipping and global energy markets.

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Qatar itself was drawn into the fallout from the conflict, with Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting facilities linked to regional military operations earlier this year, according to multiple reports. Doha repeatedly condemned the strikes and warned about the wider economic and security consequences for the Gulf.

A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, temporarily reducing hostilities. However, subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent settlement. Despite that, US President Donald Trump later announced an indefinite extension of the truce while maintaining restrictions on maritime traffic connected to Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalisation, though both Washington and Tehran have since tempered expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

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US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in New Delhi on Monday that Washington would “give diplomacy every chance to succeed” before considering alternative options. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also acknowledged progress in talks but cautioned that major issues remained unresolved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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