Qatar says EU corruption clampdown ‘a threat to relations’

Qatar on Sunday condemned a corruption investigation by Belgium and the suspension of its access to the EU parliament, saying it could "negatively" impact relations and natural gas supplies.

The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," a Qatar diplomat said in a statement.

