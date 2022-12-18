Qatar says EU corruption clampdown ‘a threat to relations’
Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:14 PM IST
The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, Qatar said.
AFP |
Qatar on Sunday condemned a corruption investigation by Belgium and the suspension of its access to the EU parliament, saying it could "negatively" impact relations and natural gas supplies.
Read more: China likely to record 1 million Covid deaths in 2023, predicts new model
The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," a Qatar diplomat said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics