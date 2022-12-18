Home / World News / Qatar says EU corruption clampdown ‘a threat to relations’

Qatar says EU corruption clampdown ‘a threat to relations’

Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:14 PM IST

The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, Qatar said.

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
Qatar on Sunday condemned a corruption investigation by Belgium and the suspension of its access to the EU parliament, saying it could "negatively" impact relations and natural gas supplies.

The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," a Qatar diplomat said in a statement.

Sign out