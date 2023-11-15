Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The deal, under discussion, which has been coordinated with US, would see Israel release Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.

Qatari mediators were on Wednesday seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billows from the northern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

The deal, under discussion, which has been coordinated with the U.S., would also see Israel release some Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, the official said.

It would mark the biggest release in hostages held by Hamas since the Palestinian militant group burst over the Gaza border, attacked parts of Israel and took hostages into the enclave.

Hamas has agreed to the general outlines of this deal, but Israel has not and it is still negotiating the details, the official said.

It is not known how many Palestinian women and children Israel would release from its jails as part of the agreement under discussion.

