Watch: Moment when Qatari security force Denmark reporter off air, threaten him

A Danish TV crew's live broadcast in Qatar was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break their camera. When TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was reporting live from a street in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, he was stopped by officials over claims of not having a permit.

Three men pulled up behind the news anchor in an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens. In the video shared widely on social media since the incident, Rasmus Tantholdt was heard saying in English: "You invited the whole world to come here, why can't we film? It's a public place."

"You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?" the reporter said after showing them his press accreditation.

"Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," a statement by the officials, apologising for the incident, later said.

Tournament bosses also said they spoke to Rasmus Tantholdt following the incident and "issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament".

