Quad's new maritime initiative to monitor 'dark vessels', illegal China fishing
- The initiative will integrate three critical regions of the Pacific Islands - Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean region - and allow tracking of “dark shipping” and other “tactical activities”.
As the Quad summit began in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, the White House underlined that the leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and India will welcome a major maritime initiative to check illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific region and enhance the security apparatus of the region. The initiative dubbed 'Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness' (IPMDA) will offer an integrated and cost-effective maritime domain and transform the ability of partners in the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean region to fully monitor the waters on their shores, the White House said.
Here are five points on the maritime initiative:
1) The IPMDA is said to be a satellite-based maritime security system aiming for a “fundamental requirement for peace, stability, and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region.
2) The initiative will integrate three critical regions of the Pacific Islands - Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean region - and allow tracking of “dark shipping” and other “tactical activities”.
Also read | Quad more influential today, a force for good in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi
3) "Dark ships" are vessels with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) - a transponder system - switched off so as not to be detectable.
4) A report by Reuters said the new maritime initiative will enable these countries to monitor illegal fishing even when the boats have turned off the transponders which are typically used to track vessels. Several countries in the Indo-Pacific region have complained about China's vast fishing fleet, saying its vessels often violate their exclusive economic zones and cause environmental damage and economic losses.
5) The maritime system will also improve the partners' ability to respond to climate and humanitarian events and protect their fisheries - a vital need for many Indo-Pacific economies. According to the White House, the consultation on the opportunity will begin among the partners immediately. As the initiative proceeds, the quad partners will also work towards identifying future technologies of promise and innovating upon existing maritime domain awareness efforts.
-
China congratulates Australia's Albanese in hint at thawing ties
Chinese premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory note to newly elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Beijing's state media reported, ending a year-long freeze in diplomatic contact between the two countries. China cut off diplomatic and trade channels with Australia in a largely symbolic act of fury last May, following clashes over issues including human rights, espionage and the origins of Covid-19.
-
China to take 'targeted steps' to boost economy: Details here
China on Monday said it would take 'targeted steps' to revive and support the world's second largest economy as it struggles to deal with a resurgence of Covid cases that have prompted stringent lockdowns, disrupted industrial and manufacturing activities, and affected global and domestic supply chains and consumption. The measures - totalling tens of billions of dollars - include stimulus for companies, unemployment benefits, boost to infrastructure.
-
Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video of boy being assaulted goes viral
All four Indian-American members of the current US Congress have expressed deep concern over the recent incident of an Indian-origin boy being assaulted at a school in Texas, the video of which has gone viral online. The letter was addressed to Superintendent of Coppell Independent School District in Texas Brad Hunt and Principal of Coppell Middle School Greg Axelson. This is for the first time that all four Indian-American lawmakers have written a joint letter.
-
Singapore's famous chicken rice to become more expensive. Find out why
A plate of chicken rice in Singapore, one of the city-state's most popular meals, is poised to get more expensive after Malaysia's move to restrict exports. Malaysia said it will halt chicken exports from June, a move that will hurt Singapore, which gets a third of its imports from its neighbor. Food inflation will remain elevated at between 4% and 6%, versus an average increase of 1.5% over the past five years, she Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank Investment Banking Groupd.
-
This country will train Ukrainian military on landmine removal
A team of Colombian soldiers will travel to Europe to train their Ukrainian counterparts on de-mining techniques, the South American country's defense minister said on Monday. Colombia's nearly 60 years of internal conflict between the armed forces, leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels has made it one of the world's most-mined countries, according to the United Nations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics