Queen Consort Camilla often makes decisions for King Charles because…

Queen Consort Camilla’s influence on King Charles is not just in the personal space but it is also in the professional, a royal expert claimed in a book.

There have been times when Camilla has called the shots and influenced King Charles to make major decisions, Katie Nicholl wrote in her book ‘The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown’.

When Charles’ closest aide, Michael Fawcett, was sacked in 2021, Camilla had a huge role to play in the decision, the book claimed. “She said Michael had to go. She essentially ousted him. She was never really a fan of Fawcett, and she could see how damaging this could be to Charles’ reign,” Katie Nicholl said.

The book also claimed that Camilla disagreed with Prince Charles’ son, Prince Harry, on how to handle family issues.

“Prince Harry actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves,” the author noted.

Katie Nicholl also claimed that King Charles III practices his speeches in front of Queen Consort Camilla and runs his ideas by her.

