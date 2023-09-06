News / World News / Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: How Royal Family members feel about losing her

Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: How Royal Family members feel about losing her

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 06, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The Royal Family have been feeling the loss of Queen Elizbeth even a year after her death.

Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary is set to be commemorated on September 8, 2023. The aftermath of Elizbeth's death has seen changes in the The British Royal Family. According to a report by People, the Royal Family have been feeling the loss of Queen Elizbeth even a year after her death.

Queen Elizabeth II with other members of the Royal Family on Buckingham Palace balcony(File Photo)
Currently, Elizabeth's son and now King Charles III been vacationing along with other family members at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"When [the royals] walk into a room, I'm sure they expect [the Queen] to be there. Balmoral was her favorite place in the world, and now will be the time that they reflect on her loss," a former palace staffer was quoted as saying by People.

"They have all been so busy, what with the coronation and other commitments, that when they did get up there, I think that yes, it will have hit them. Her absence will have been felt and I’m sure it’s been very poignant for them. No one will have been in those rooms since she died,” royal expert Hugo Vickers claimed to OK!.

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward highlighted that after the death of Queen Eliabeth, King Charles' approach in engaging with people has proven him as good successor to the throne.

“His[King Charles III] ability to engage with everybody is a real plus. It has proven he is the right man for the right moment,” said Seward to People.

A source talked about the impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The prince was incredibly close to his grandmother. She was such a big part of his life and a real supporter of his work, and I’m sure he and the princess miss her presence," said a source as quoted by People.

