King Charles' heartfelt message to mark a year since his ‘darling mama’ died

Britain's monarch King Charles paid tribute to his "darling mama" to mark the first anniversary of her death. Queen Elizabeth II died on this day last year aged 96 in her Platinum Jubilee year. The message pays tribute to her lifetime of sacrifice and duty, thanking the public for their continued support.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Charles seen after delivering the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," King Charles said, signing off the message, written on headed paper from Balmoral Castle, Charles R.

Along with the message, the King also personally chose an image of his late mother from the royal family archives to mark the anniversary. The photograph shows Queen Elizabeth II when she was 42. It was taken at Buckingham Palace on 16 October 1968 as part of an official sitting granted to Cecil Beaton. In the image, she can be seen in her mantle of dark blue velvet lined with white satin which she wore every year for the Service of the Order of the Garter held in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles is currently in Balmoral, the final resting place of the Queen. He will mark his mother's death anniversary privately alongside his wife Queen Camilla. Prince William is expected to lead public tributes to his grandmother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON