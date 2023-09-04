Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Prince Harry's wife doesn't want to ‘curtsy’?

A royal family expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan won't permanently return to the UK anytime soon as the Duchess of Sussex does not want to curtsy to Prince William's wife. Royal expert Andrew Morton said that the relationship between the Duchess and the Princess of Wales is one of the reasons the Sussexes are likely to continue their life in the United States. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

The Sussexes have their own commitments in the United States, the expert claimed adding, "What, and have Meghan Markle curtsying to Kate Middleton? I don't think so. I don't see that as a runner. They've got their own lives in California. They've got their own set, they've got their own influence, and they've got their own companies."

The comments come days before Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK to mark the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Royal Highnesses bow and curtsy only to majesties, so Meghan Markle would only have to do so to Kate Middleton once the princess becomes Queen.

Prince Harry earlier explored Meghan and Kate's fractious relationship in his autobiography ‘Spare’, recounting how the princess, pregnant at the time with Prince Louis, said she was owed an apology from Meghan Markle after she said Kate Middleton was suffering from "baby brain" due to her "hormones".

Prince Harry shed further light on the row between Kate and Meghan over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, saying the incident left Meghan "sobbing on the floor".

Discussing Prince Harry and William's relationship, the royal expert said that Princess Diana "saw Harry very much as a back up, as a wingman to William in the difficult, lonely job that he will face. Well, that hasn't happened."

