Home / World News / Year Ender: Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest reigning monarch's, final hours

Year Ender: Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest reigning monarch's, final hours

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Year Ender: Two days previously, Queen Elizabeth II had appointed her 15th and final British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Year Ender: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history.(AFP)
Year Ender: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 this year, marking the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral Castle, one of the late queen favourite places. Two days previously, Queen Elizabeth II had appointed her 15th and final British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Read more: Donald Trump's tax returns: Countries with foreign bank accounts of ex-president

But an announcement the following evening said that the queen was postponing a virtual privy council meeting on the advice of doctors. UK's prime minister was alerted immediately about her deteriorating condition.

King Charles also arrived at Balmoral in some time while Liz Truss mentioned Queen Elizabeth II in her remarks in UK's parliament.

Later a statement was released from Buckingham Palace which read, “The queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Read more: Rishi Sunak's sombre New Year message: UK's problems won't 'go away' in 2023

Then Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie were on their way to Scotland. In a separate statement, the Sussexes, who were staying at Frogmore Cottage on a visit to the UK to attend an awards ceremony, announced that they, too, would be heading to Scotland.

However, later Prince Harry only reached Balmoral. Then outside No 10, the podium was put in place and Liz Truss, in black clothes said, that Queen Elizabeth II had died marking “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

In her death certificate which was made public weeks later, the queen died at 3.10pm and was pronounced deceased – the cause of death later given as “old age” – by Dr Douglas Glass, her official doctor in Scotland.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii royal family year ender + 1 more
queen elizabeth ii royal family year ender

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out