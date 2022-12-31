Year Ender: Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest reigning monarch's, final hours

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 this year, marking the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral Castle, one of the late queen favourite places. Two days previously, Queen Elizabeth II had appointed her 15th and final British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Read more: Donald Trump's tax returns: Countries with foreign bank accounts of ex-president

But an announcement the following evening said that the queen was postponing a virtual privy council meeting on the advice of doctors. UK's prime minister was alerted immediately about her deteriorating condition.

King Charles also arrived at Balmoral in some time while Liz Truss mentioned Queen Elizabeth II in her remarks in UK's parliament.

Later a statement was released from Buckingham Palace which read, “The queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Read more: Rishi Sunak's sombre New Year message: UK's problems won't 'go away' in 2023

Then Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie were on their way to Scotland. In a separate statement, the Sussexes, who were staying at Frogmore Cottage on a visit to the UK to attend an awards ceremony, announced that they, too, would be heading to Scotland.

However, later Prince Harry only reached Balmoral. Then outside No 10, the podium was put in place and Liz Truss, in black clothes said, that Queen Elizabeth II had died marking “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

In her death certificate which was made public weeks later, the queen died at 3.10pm and was pronounced deceased – the cause of death later given as “old age” – by Dr Douglas Glass, her official doctor in Scotland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON