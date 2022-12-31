Donald Trump's tax returns: Countries with foreign bank accounts of ex-president

Newly released tax returns of former US President Donald Trump shed light on his business losses, tax set-ups and payments during his White House years. The documents showed that Donald Trump paid no federal taxes in 2020 and only $750 (£622) in 2016 and 2017.

The tax returns were released after a long legal battle while Donald Trump criticised the disclosure, warning that it will deepen the political divide in the United States saying that the returns "show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."

The release revealed that Donald Trump listed multiple foreign bank accounts during his time in office.

Here's all you need to know about the foreign bank accounts of Donald Trump:

1. In 2016, Donald Trump held accounts in China, Ireland, the United Kingdom and St. Maarten.

2. Donald Trump again listed the first three the following year, and only the U.K. in 2018 and 2020.

3, Donald Trump also had cited business income, expenses, taxes or other significant financial items from countries, including Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel and Mexico.

4. Panama, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, South Korea, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, were also on the list.

